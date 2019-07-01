Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Heavy rains batter Mumbai, disrupting air, rail traffic

MUMBAI: Heavy rains battered India’s financial capital Mumbai on Monday causing disruption to the commuter train network, snarling traffic on water-logged streets and delaying flights from the country’s second-busiest airport.

The city, home to India’s two biggest stock exchanges and the headquarters of several major companies, has been hit by heavy rain since Sunday night and could get more over the next 24 hours, the weather department said.

Suburban trains were delayed by as much as two hours because the tracks were submerged under water while some long distance trains were cancelled.

Several flights were delayed by around half an hour, said a spokeswoman for Mumbai International Airport.

Thousands of commuters were stranded in trains and vehicles during peak morning hours as they tried to reach offices.

“Fifty minutes train journey took two and half hours today as railway tracks were flooded,” said Ketan Bondre, who works for a private sector company.

Although Mumbai is trying to build itself into a global financial hub, large parts of the city struggle to cope with annual monsoon rains.

Unabated construction on floodplains and coastal areas, as well as storm-water drains and waterways clogged by plastic garbage, have made the city increasingly vulnerable to chaos.

Floods in 2005 killed more than 500 people in Mumbai. The majority of deaths occurred in shanty town slums, which are home to more than half of Mumbai’s population.

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

Trump says Iran ‘playing with fire’ with uranium enrichment

International

Drowned migrant man, daughter buried in El Salvador

International

Sea-Watch 3: German migrant rescue captain appears in Italy court

International

German armed forces helicopter crashes in northern Germany, one dead


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close