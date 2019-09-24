Heavy rains could generate urban flooding in Karachi, warns Met office

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Karachi from September 27 (Friday), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to Met office, the heavy rainfall could generate urban flooding in Karachi and other cities of Sindh.

The Met Office said that a well-marked monsoon low pressure has formed over the Bay of Bengal in the Indian Gujrat region and under the influence of this system, widespread rains or wind-thunderstorms with a few moderate to heavy falls may occur in Sindh province from Friday.

“The new monsoon system would become stronger from Friday and may cause heavy rainfall in Karachi and other parts of the country,” said Met Office in a statement.

It also added that the new rain spell will continue till September 30 (Monday).

Moreover, the PMD has also forecast rainfall in Karachi and other parts of southern Sindh on tomorrow (Wednesday) under the impact of Tropical Cyclone Hikaa.

Earlier today, several areas of Karachi once again received heavy rain, under the impact of Tropical Cyclone Hikaa.

Heavy downpour was reported in metropolis’s areas of Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Superhighway, Kathore, Malir, Shahra-e-Faisal, Steel Town, Gaghar Phattak, Port Qasim, Hassan Square, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

North Karachi, Surjani Town, Sohrab Goth, North Nazimabad, Site Area, Liaquatabad, FB Area, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Defence and other areas also strong showers.

Meanwhile, heavy rain also lashed out Mithi and other parts of Tharparkar. People came out of their houses to enjoy the pleasant weather after the downpour.

Karachi on Monday experienced stormy wind and received 20mm rainfall at University Road, 15mm at Jinnah Terminal, 12mm at A/P, 02mm at Surjani Town, while 01mm at Landhi, Nazimabad and Faisal Base under the influence of Arabian Sea Cyclone Hikaa.

