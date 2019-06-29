Web Analytics
HEC will award 3000 scholarships to Afghan students: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan would award around 3000 scholarships to Afghan students under a four-year programme.

This was stated by Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, APP reported.

She said these scholarships will be offered to students of different categories in phases every year.

This year around 800 Afghan students would come to Pakistan for studies and benefit from this programme, she added.

Awan said these scholarships are a gift from Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government of Pakistan and the HEC.

A day earlier, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was in Pakistan on a two-day long visit on the invitation of PM Khan.

The visiting dignitary met Premier Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and Governor Punjab Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar. He also held meetings with the leaders of opposition parties during his visit.

 

