Heirs of PIA plane crash victims call on CEO Arshad Malik

KARACHI: Heirs of the PIA plane crash victims on Sunday called on the national flag carrier’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Air Marshal Arshad Malik to discuss matters relating to the payment of insurance claim, ARY NEWS reported.

The meeting, which is a series of meetings with the plane crash victims to pursue their case, was held at the PIA Training Centre.

The PIA CEO briefed the meeting regarding the measures taken by the airline regarding compensating the loss suffered by their loved ones.

“PIA will approach the insurance company for increasing the amount of insurance claim,” he said adding that the government had already paid the compensation to the households that suffered losses at the ground due to the plane crash.

He further asked the heirs of the victims to submit their heirship forms as soon as possible so that their process for an insurance claim could be expedited.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) on October 23 announced that it began a process to provide compensation of upto Rs 10 million to the survivors and families of the victims of the ill-fated PK-8303 flight that crashed in Karachi days before Eid ul Fitr this year.

The compensation was to be provided to all those families who have provided the PIA with succession-related documents. “In the first phase, five people will be given compensation money,” the sources having information on the matter revealed.

They said that among the five, two of them are the survivors of the plane crash incident including Muhammad Zubair and Zafar Masood, who would also receive an amount of Rs 10 million.

