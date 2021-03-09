WATCH: Pilot handles helicopter crash in calmest way

A pilot has stunned netizens after a video of him handling a helicopter crash in the calmest way possible went viral on social media.

The incident occurred in Texas, a state in the US, where a pilot was forced to crash-land into a field due to an engine failure as the video of the entire episode was posted on YouTube by a user Jody Farhig.

The video shows the pilot taking off from an airstrip and everything seems fine for a while until the aircraft suddenly start veering to the left, followed by a beeping noise.

After a few seconds, the helicopter begins to lose altitude rapidly as the pilot tries to bring it under control. Eventually, the aircraft crash lands into the dry grass below.

However, the helicopter remains upright and doesn’t even catch fire as a man could be heard in the background asking: “Everybody okay?”

When everybody on board replies in affirmative, the pilot says ‘Sorry about that, boys.’

According to Aviation Safety Network, the helicopter was a Robinson R44 and it sustained substantial damage in the crash.

“The pilot and two passengers were not injured,” it said adding that the pilot reported that it was the third flight of the day and the helicopter took off uneventfully.

About 120 ft above the ground, the engine sputtered temporarily before it lost complete power, a post by the network on its social media account read.

