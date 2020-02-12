PM Imran Khan expresses solidarity, extends help to China on coronavirus

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan on Wednesday took to social media to express solidarity with the government and people of China as they try to fend off the menace of coronavirus, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan on Twitter expressed his faith in the Chinese nation and said that Pakistan would exhaust all options to help its friend China.

Read More: Coronavirus outbreak ‘just beginning’ outside China

PM Imran Khan tweeted: “Pakistan stands with the people & govt of China in their difficult & trying time and it will always stand by them. We will be extending every material & moral support to China just as China has always stood by us during all our times of trial and tribulation.”

Pakistan stands with the people & govt of China in their difficult & trying time and it will always stand by them. We will be extending every material & moral support to China just as China has always stood by us during all our times of trial and tribulation. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 12, 2020

In an accompanying tweet, PM Imran Khan said that he had directed the Pakistan Foreign Office and Overseas Ministry to do everything possible in an effort to help Pakistani origin students currently in the coronavirus afflicted China.

Read More: Man hangs himself after mistakenly thinking he caught coronavirus

The directions specified and emphasised the students in Wuhan city in China, the epicentre of the deadly virus that has left thousands affected and taken hundreds of lives thus far.

Comments

comments