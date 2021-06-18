Web Analytics
Mother hen fights off snake to protect her chicks, video goes viral

hen snake fight

In an incredible incident, a mother hen fought off a snake to protect her chicks from the predator.   

In a video that went viral on social media, a mother hen can be seen sheltering its dozens of chicks under her wings at a corner of a house. Suddenly, a huge snake approaches there to feast on the newly-hatched chicks.

 

After sensing danger, the mother hen risks her life to protect her chicks. The mother hen puts up an indomitable and brave fight against the predator, furiously flapping her wings and stepping on it with her claws to stop it from eating her chickens.

The bird user her beak to attack the snake, while also scaring it with her wings and her claws. However, it is not know whether the chicken could save her newborns or not.

