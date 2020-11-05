Henry Cavill shares ‘The Witcher’ season 2 filming update

There’s no stopping The Witcher team from filming the much-awaited second season of the hit Netflix show, even as England gears up for a second lockdown.

Henry Cavill, who portrays Gerald of Rivia on the popular show, took to Instagram to announce that he will be moving down South to continue shooting in a studio for season two of the show. The actor shared that the team will be leaving the on-location shoot in the North of England due to the lockdown situation.

“England returns to Lockdown on Thursday so it is time for me to depart Yorkshire and The extraordinary North, and head back down South to continue shooting in the studio,” wrote Cavill, sharing a picture of himself with his face covered with a face mask.

He went on to thank the North for hosting The Witcher team, saying, “Thank you for hosting all of us on season two of The Witcher. Hopefully, I shall return to your hills, dales, and fells soon. Stay strong and stay safe, my friends.”

Shooting for season two started in London earlier this year before being shut down in March after Netflix postponed the filming on all its shows and films in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The show was slated for a 2021 release and will be sticking to its release schedule, reported IGN.

Netflix is also currently working on a six-part spin-off prequel series titled The Witcher: Blood Origin, which will take fans back 1,200 years before Geralt walked the lands of the Northern Kingdoms.

