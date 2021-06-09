Here’s how Srha Asghar met her husband Omar Murtaza

Pakistani TV actor Srha Asghar tied the knot with beau Omar Murtaza in December 2020, and if Asghar’s recollection is anything to go by, the two had a quite telling first meeting!

Srha Asghar sat down with host Nida Yasir to share how she first met her now-husband Omar, recalling how the two first met at a wedding unbeknownst to the fact that they would end up marrying each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srha Asgr. صرحا اصغر (@srhaasgr.official)

“I had some friends from my old school who were also my neighbors, and I was attending their sister’s wedding. That’s where we first met,” she shared, adding that it was a chance encounter because she didn’t even plan on attending the wedding in the first place.

Talk about being meant to be!

The Khoat actor added that while they met at the wedding, they didn’t get talking until months later through Facebook! A true millennial romance, are we right?

Watch the interview here:

Comments

comments