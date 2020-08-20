Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Here is what KP’s health insurance programme will cover!

KP health insurance Sehat Sahulat Programme coverage plan

PESHAWAR: The provincial health minister Taimur Khan Jhagra has released the details of the coverage of newly-launched Sehat Sahulat Programme for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) residents by Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

KP minister Taimur Khan Jhagra tweeted that the health insurance card will cover the expenditures up to Rs200,000 for each family in a year for emergency treatment requiring admission, maternity services including normal deliveries and C-section (including Rs1,000 maternity allowance), fractures and injuries, general surgery including gallbladder, biopsy, colon, prostate, hernia, general medicine including diabetes, hypertension and cardiac-related issues under the ‘Basic Treatment’ plan.

KP health insurance Sehat Sahulat Programme coverage plan

Under the ‘Advanced Treatment’ plan, the medical expenditures worth up to Rs400,000 will be covered for the facilities related to cardiovascular including angioplasty and bypass, artificial limbs (Prosthesis), kidney diseases (Dialysis), breast cancer screening and management of neurosurgical diseases. Moreover, the facility of transportation compensation worth Rs2,000 will also be given to the cardholders.

A total amount of Rs400,000 will be covered under ‘Additional Coverage’ plan which includes cancer treatment (Chemo, Radio, Surgery), kidney transplant, accident and emergency and intensive care unit (ICU) care.

Read: PM Imran Khan launches Sehat Sahulat Programme for entire KP residents

In a series of tweets, Jhagra said that PM Imran Khan and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan have given their second gift by expanding of the health insurance programme to all citizens, a week after inaugurating the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) Peshawar.

He also recognised the roles played by former chief minister Pervez Khattak and former health minister Shahram Khan Tarakai in starting the programme.

The minister also shared a 96-second video which showed the experiences of KP residents after availing the facilities being provided by the government under the health programme.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

‘I proud of KP govt for taking lead in health programme’: PM Imran  

Pakistan

PPP has already divided Sindh province, says Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui  

Pakistan

Runway closed for flight arrivals, departures at Islamabad airport

Pakistan

COAS Bajwa, Jordanian ambassador discuss defence cooperation   


ARY NEWS URDU