Here is what KP’s health insurance programme will cover!

PESHAWAR: The provincial health minister Taimur Khan Jhagra has released the details of the coverage of newly-launched Sehat Sahulat Programme for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) residents by Prime Minister Imran Khan today.

KP minister Taimur Khan Jhagra tweeted that the health insurance card will cover the expenditures up to Rs200,000 for each family in a year for emergency treatment requiring admission, maternity services including normal deliveries and C-section (including Rs1,000 maternity allowance), fractures and injuries, general surgery including gallbladder, biopsy, colon, prostate, hernia, general medicine including diabetes, hypertension and cardiac-related issues under the ‘Basic Treatment’ plan.

Under the ‘Advanced Treatment’ plan, the medical expenditures worth up to Rs400,000 will be covered for the facilities related to cardiovascular including angioplasty and bypass, artificial limbs (Prosthesis), kidney diseases (Dialysis), breast cancer screening and management of neurosurgical diseases. Moreover, the facility of transportation compensation worth Rs2,000 will also be given to the cardholders.

A total amount of Rs400,000 will be covered under ‘Additional Coverage’ plan which includes cancer treatment (Chemo, Radio, Surgery), kidney transplant, accident and emergency and intensive care unit (ICU) care.

In a series of tweets, Jhagra said that PM Imran Khan and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan have given their second gift by expanding of the health insurance programme to all citizens, a week after inaugurating the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) Peshawar.

He also recognised the roles played by former chief minister Pervez Khattak and former health minister Shahram Khan Tarakai in starting the programme.

The minister also shared a 96-second video which showed the experiences of KP residents after availing the facilities being provided by the government under the health programme.

To understand why #HealthInsurance4All was so important spend 96 secs & see this video.

Real people; real experiences; real words. If you’ve ever had a loved one with life in danger & money the obstacle, you will understand why this was an initiative we spent a year to get right. pic.twitter.com/eJtsXmTBzy — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) August 20, 2020

