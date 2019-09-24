Here’s why Yasir Hussain loves Iqra Aziz even more now!

Actor Yasir Hussain has taken to Instagram to express his love for fiance Iqra Aziz for a splendid reason.

Both Yasir and Iqra have been making headlines for abundant reasons. The couple never shies away to display their affection publically and on social media.

Earlier today, Yasir posted a selfie on Instagram delineating himself and Iqra. He mentioned Iqra and wrote, “I love you even more for what you did yesterday.”

He went on to say how important he feels it is to let the world know what Iqra had done. He told his followers about Iqra’s refusal to work in the advertisement of one of the whitening creams that are spreading inferiority complex in the society.

Albeit being offered a huge amount for the advertisement, he calls Iqra’s step befitting and brave. He closes his note with an excerpt from a Hadith of the Holy Prophet Muhammad SAWW, “All mankind is from Adam and Eve, an Arab has no superiority over a non-Arab nor a non-Arab has any superiority over an Arab; also a white has no superiority over black nor a black has any superiority over white except by piety and good action.”

Yasir’s post garnered an instant outpour of love and support from the fellow actors and fans alike, including Saba Qamar, Ali Kazmi, Saheefa Jabbar, and others.

What are your views on the story? Have your say in the comments’ section below.

