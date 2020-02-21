Heroin seized from Bahrain-bound passenger at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Friday thwarted a narcotics smuggling bid and seized heroin from the possession of a Bahrain-bound passenger at Bacha Khan International Airport, ARY News reported.

Sources relayed one kilogramme of heroin of high quality was discovered in the luggage of the passenger during checking.

He had astutely concealed the drugs in clandestine pockets of a bag, they said.

The value of the seized heroin is estimated at around ten million rupees in the international market.

The passenger was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation.

Earlier, on Feb 7, the Airport Security Force had foiled a drug smuggling bid at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

ASF officials had said the ice heroin was seized from a passenger identified as Sohail during scanning of his luggage. The ASF seized 7 kilograms of ice heroin.

He was travelling to Dubai via the Lahore airport through a private airline’s flight EK- 624.

