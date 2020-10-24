ISLAMABAD: Thwarting narcotics smuggling bid to London the Airport Security Forces (ASF) in Islamabad Airport stopped on Saturday a man who concealed heroin worth millions of rupees in his joggers, ARY News reported.

According to the details obtained from the security forces, ASF personnel could detect a suspect who was set to travel to London via flight BA-260, scheming to smuggle with him over a one-and-a-half kg of heroin hidden in his joggers he carried separately.

The suspected smuggler whom the airport security stood out for search based on suspicion and then detained at the scene has now been handed over to Anti-Narcotics Force for further investigations and legal proceedings.

READ: Customs thwarts smuggling bid at Lahore airport

Confirming the information ANF said the amount of narcotics plotted by the detained suspect is worth over millions in the international markets.

Comments

comments