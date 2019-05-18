Heroin worth Rs. 14mn seized from passenger at Karachi Airport

KARACHI: Pakistan Customs here on Saturday claimed to have foiled an attempt to smuggle heroin worth Rs.14 million from the Jinnah International Airport Karachi to Thailand, ARY News reported.

Customs deputy collector told the journalists that they stopped a passenger on suspicion at the airport and on examination, they found heroin powder concealed inside his two suitcases.

He said that the passenger was identified as Qazi Tousif, resident of Landhi area of Karachi. The customs official said that Tousif was leaving for Bangkok and added that he managed to cross the joint checking counter at the airport in collaboration with his facilitator, Abdullah.

Customs officials seized the narcotics and booked the passenger and his facilitator for further investigations.

Earlier on May 16, a customs department team had seized a parcel carrying 50 kilograms of heroin at the Karachi airport.

As per the deputy commissioner customs, the heroin was concealed in the parcel carrying ladies handbag and shoes. The parcel was booked by a resident of Karachi’s university road namely Aftab Alam for London.

According to officials, the value of the drugs was worth millions of Rs5 million in the international market.

