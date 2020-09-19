New hi-tech weather forecast system installed at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: Modern weather forecast system installed at Bacha Khan International Airport to benefit from timely and sophisticated weather information for air traffic management, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a joint milestone move by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the Bacha Khan International Airport will now avail timely weather updates and weather statistics from the latest technology and provide it to CAA.

With the latest hi-tech weather forecast system, the instruments for which have been imported from Britain, Germany and China, the pilots will now be able to foresee the weather conditions across their routes, PMD noted.

The weather forecast system overhaul at the Peshawar airport, which came after 20 years with the collaborative efforts, will assist air traffic management and also the flight operations of all flights to and from Peshawar.

Federal aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan will inaugurate the system launch coming week, CAA confirmed.

