Minor girl Hiba Jannat kidnapped in Lahore’s Shad Bagh

LAHORE: A three-year-old girl, Hiba Jannat, has been kidnapped by an unidentified person from the roadside in Shad Bagh area of the Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab.

The footage which was acquired by ARY News showed that the girl was walking besides the road reportedly with her four-year-old brother when the alleged abductor came closer to the children and gripped the hand of Hiba Jannat and vanished from the location.

However, the alleged kidnapper left her brother and taken away the girl with him.

On the other hand, police officials have exhibited their traditional negligence by refusing to register a First Investigation Report (FIR). According to ARY representative, local police station filed simply a temporary complaint on the serious issue.

Police official told ARY News that raids are being conducted to recover the abducted girl. High-level officials said the police department was making all-out efforts to recover the girl at earliest.

The latest incident has signalled a significant rise in abduction cases in the provincial capital of Punjab.

Earlier on May 15, a 10-year-old girl Farishta’s body was found from the federal capital’s Shahzad Town on May 20, who had gone missing on May 15.

According to police, the girl was killed after being allegedly raped, with her body thrown in the forest afterwards.

The body had been moved to Poly Clinic for post mortem.

The girl’s family is protesting against the delay in conducting a post-mortem and said authorities took four days to register a first information report.

