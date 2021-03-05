LAHORE: Hides of tiger, leopard, deer, puma, white peacock, chakor, and other animals and birds have been recovered during a joint raid carried out by Islamabad and Punjab wildlife management boards near the Khanna Bridge in the federal capital, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, during a raid near the Khanna bridge area, the joint teams of Islamabad wildlife management Board and Punjab wildlife management board recovered 17 hides of several endangered and other animals.



“We have found four hides of leopard, one each of tiger, Nilgai,” the wildlife authorities said adding that besides this, the skins of deer, puma, white peacock, chakor and other animals and birds were recovered during the raid.

They further said that these hides were used to draw sketches of the animals and birds. “One man has been arrested while the other succeeded in fleeing from the spot,” the wildlife official said adding that the accused were involved in buying hides from illegal hunters.

The official said that the accused used to sell every leopard’s hide while portraying it as the skin of a famous female leopard ‘Shehzadi’ who is spotted in Islamabad’s Margalla Hills. “We will arrest other accomplices of the accused,” they said.

