Irrigation Deptt issues high flood alert for Guddu, Sukkur barrages

SUKKUR: Sindh Irrigation Department has issued alert for high flood in River Indus at Guddu and Sukkur barrages, ARY News reported on Friday.

Provincial irrigation department in a statement on water situation in two barrages in upper Sindh, said that the high flood stream in Indus will pass through Guddu Barrage between September 08 to 09.

River Indus is expected in high flood level at Sukkur Barrage between nine to 10 September, the irrigation department said.

The river is presently in medium flood at Guddu Barrage, while in low flood at Sukkur Barrage, according to the department.

The water level in Indus surging at Guddu and the inflow of water has reached to around four lac cusecs, according to the flood control room record.

The water discharge from Guddu barrage was 3,94,880 cusecs, as per the water record.

The water in Indus surged by 54,000 cusecs at Guddu barrage in last 24 hours, according to the report. Another 50,000 cusecs flood inflow is expected in the next 24 hours.

The residents of the katcha area have been directed to move to safer places immediately.

The administration has setup a camp to monitor and tackle the flood situation.

The administration has also cancelled leaves of employees and initiated strict monitoring of the protective dykes along the river.

