High-level appointments in Pakistan Army announced

Pakistan Army

RAWALPINDI: High-level appointments were announced in Pakistan Army, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday.

According to the military’s media wing, Lieutenant General Waseem Ashraf has been appointed as Commander Southern Command.

Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas has been designated as Corps Commander Rawalpindi and Lieutenant General Khalid Zia has been placed as Inspector General Arms.

Furthermore, Lieutenant General Chiragh Haider has been given command of Joint Staff (JS) Headquarters (HQ) and Lieutenant General Bilal Akbar was given charge of Chairman Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF).

Yesterday, four Major Generals of the Pakistan Army were elevated to the rank of Lieutenant-General.

According to the ISPR, those who were promoted include Major General Muhammad Aamer, Major General Muhammad Chiragh Haider, Major General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and Major General Khalid Zia.

