High schools reopen in occupied Kashmir; students stay away

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, high schools reopened in some areas on Thursday but students avoided to attend their institutes.

Higher Secondary schools in the valley were shut for over three weeks due to restrictions imposed by the Indian authorities.

Officials said that high schools reopened this morning. However, limited staff presence was seen in schools.

Occupied Kashmir is facing an unprecedented clampdown since August 5 when Narendra Modi-led communal government revoked the special status of the territory by abrogating Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

The Indian authorities have converted the Kashmir valley particularly Srinagar into a military garrison by deploying Indian troops and paramilitary personnel in every nook and corner to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the move.

However, people repeatedly flouting the curfew and other restrictions have been staging protests to show their resentment against the Indian occupation and nefarious move.

Due to the severe blockade, the residents are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines and the valley represents a humanitarian crisis.

