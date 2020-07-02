Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


High transmission tower falls in Kech division Balochistan

power, electricity

QUETTA: A high transmission tower fell in the area of Tump and Turbat, Kech division’s electricity was suspended depriving the area of 132 Kilo Volt (KV) tower, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Areas of Turbat, Hoshab, Panjgur, Gwadar and Pasni grid station’s power supply got interrupted due to the incident.

A spokesperson for Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) said that the area of Ormara and Gwadar Industrial Grid Station’s power supply was also affected.

Electricity being imported from Iran is currently powering Mundwar and Tump areas.

Earlier in the day, Karachi’s residents continued facing long hours of unannounced and announced load-shedding amid scorching heat and coronavirus pandemic.

As temperature shot up in the port city, owing to suspension of the sea breeze, K-Electric failed to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity in Karachi, tormenting citizens with prolonged power cuts.

Malir, Shah Faisal, Landhi, Quaidabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Liaqatabad, North Karachi, Surjani, and Orangi Town were among the areas which experienced long hours of loadshedding.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

PIA sacked 49 employees over fake degrees, disciplinary issues in June

Business

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rise to $17.97 bn: SBP

Pakistan

Smart lockdown in Karachi’s COVID-19 hotspots lifted

Pakistan

Two killed, woman injured by unknown gunmen in Karachi


ARY NEWS URDU