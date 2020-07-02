High transmission tower falls in Kech division Balochistan

QUETTA: A high transmission tower fell in the area of Tump and Turbat, Kech division’s electricity was suspended depriving the area of 132 Kilo Volt (KV) tower, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Areas of Turbat, Hoshab, Panjgur, Gwadar and Pasni grid station’s power supply got interrupted due to the incident.

A spokesperson for Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) said that the area of Ormara and Gwadar Industrial Grid Station’s power supply was also affected.

Electricity being imported from Iran is currently powering Mundwar and Tump areas.

Earlier in the day, Karachi’s residents continued facing long hours of unannounced and announced load-shedding amid scorching heat and coronavirus pandemic.

As temperature shot up in the port city, owing to suspension of the sea breeze, K-Electric failed to ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity in Karachi, tormenting citizens with prolonged power cuts.

Malir, Shah Faisal, Landhi, Quaidabad, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Liaqatabad, North Karachi, Surjani, and Orangi Town were among the areas which experienced long hours of loadshedding.

