Highest PSDP for Balochistan reflects our sincere commitment: PM

QUETTA: Prime Minister Imran Khan admitted that setting priorities for development work in Balochistan is of critical importance. He claimed that his government will exploit each resource for prosperity in the province, ARY News reported on Friday

PM Khan expressed these views while meeting Baluchistan cabinet members in his brief visit to Quetta. He said uplifting of underprivileged communities and the development work in the deprived regions is the government’s priority.

PM said that unlike in past governments, where there were promises but nothing was delivered to the Balochistan people, this time we have allocated the highest Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) budget to the province for its prosperity.

PM asserted that allocating highest PSDP to the province was the reflection of his government’s sincere commitments and attachment to the people there. He stressed that the government needs to set priorities to materialize development work.

Read: PM Imran lauds Balochistan government’s performance

He said that a special package for South Balochistan was under consideration and required some consultations.

Earlier, Balochistan Chief Minister Jamal Kamal Khan Alyani met with the PM who arrived in Quetta today on a daylong visit.

During the meeting, the chief minister briefed the prime minister about the provincial government’s ongoing developmental projects and security situation in the province.

Expressing satisfaction over the provincial development programme and law and order situation, PM Khan lauded the performance of the provincial government under the leadership of CM Alyani. He assured the chief minister of the centre’s full cooperation for the well-being and uplift of the province.

Read: PM Imran Khan arrives in Quetta on one-day visit

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai and CM Kamal welcomed the PM upon his arrival in Quetta.

The premier was accompanied by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Qasim Suri and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) chairman Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal during his one-day visit to Quetta.

Comments

comments