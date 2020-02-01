Highlighting Shehbaz Sharif’s corruption not based on hatred: David Rose

LONDON: British journalist David Rose on Saturday took to Twitter saying that allegations being levelled against him for being anti-Muslim and anti-Pakistani are “monstrous and defamatory”, ARY News reported.

In a series of tweets, the DailyMail journalist said that he could not talk about the President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) as he was legally forbidden due to the matter being sub-judice.

Rose said the speculations against his research and allegations against the Pakistani politician may be motivated by intolerance, hatred or racism were untrue.

The journalist said that he had spent much of his career exposing and fighting racism, and stands by his track record.

David rose in an accompanying tweet said that those alleging that he is a racist should get ready to prove it in the court of law.

The DailyMail journalist went on to reveal that he had met the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar before he held office in Pakistan and had worked on human rights cases with him and respected him immensely for his services towards humanity.

Rose also revealed that he had been to Pakistan when he was 18, in 1978.

“Islamabad was not much more than a village – I think it had one market. I loved the country and its people then, and I love them now – which is why I care about them and have returned many times,” said the journalist.

