KARACHI: A large number of families and food lovers thronged Karachi’s Benazir Bhutto Park as the massively successful food festival ARY Feast entered its final day, ARY News reported.

The four-day food festival which is concluding today will see four live performances and participation of a number of celebrities in the fun-filled event.

Asim Azhar, Fuzon band, Saleem Javed and Natasha Baig will entertain the audiences which are present in large number in the park owing to the success of the festival.

The festival, in the first three days, saw performances of Shazia Khushk, Sajjad Ali and Farhan Saeed among others. A large of number of celebrities too attended the event and enjoyed their time out with the masses.

Here are some highlights from the final day of the festival

This is a developing story and will be updated from latest happenings at the festival

