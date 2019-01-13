Highway official, contractor booked for corruption in Gujranwala

LAHORE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Sunday claimed to have arrested a grade 19 officer of Highway Department and a government contractor over their alleged corruption worth millions of rupees.

ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed told the journalist that Khalid Iqbal, sub divisional officer (SDO) of the highway department and a government contractor Shahid Ghulam Nabi were involved in looting funds allocated for development schemes in Narowal.

He said that the highway officer was also involved in misuse of powers.

Earlier, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), on January 8, had made a key arrest in a case related to corruption in the funds of the Gujrat Police

According to the NAB’s spokesperson, former district police officer (DPO) Gujrat Kamran Mumtaz was arrested over graft charges in the police funds.

“Kamran Mumtaz remained DPO Gujrat from 2015 to 2016, when the mega corruption case in the police funds surfaced,” the NAB’s spokesman had said.

The former DPO was accused of embezzlement of Rs550 millions in the police funds, through bogus petrol billing, fake allowances.

Comments

comments