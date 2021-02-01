Hike in prices of petroleum products challenged in LHC

LAHORE: A writ petition challenging the recent hike in prices of petroleum products was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday, ARY News reported.

The Judicial Activism Panel moved the petition, requesting the court to declare the government’s move to jack up fuel prices as illegal.

The petition states that more burden has been put on a common man who is already reeling from rising inflation.

The federal government increased the price of petrol by up to Rs2.70 per litre for the next 15 days of February, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The prime minister approved Rs2.70 per litre increase in the price of petrol and Rs2.88 per litre in that of diesel. The price of kerosene oil is increased up to Rs3.54 per litre while that of light diesel was jacked up to Rs3 per litre.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday had proposed Rs12 per litre hike in petrol price from February 1. The OGRA had proposed raising Rs10 per litre on high-speed diesel.

