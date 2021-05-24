Web Analytics
Hina Altaf, Aagha Ali mark first wedding anniversary

It’s been a year since Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali’s wedding and the two marked the occasion with an adorable little celebration. 

The couple, who tied the knot on May 22, 2020, celebrated their first anniversary with a small and intimate dinner for two at their home, keeping the current COVID situation in mind. They also shared their happy moments with fans and followers on Instagram with sweet captions to mark the day, albeit a day late.

“HAPPY ANNIVERSARY. 22 MAY. Ek saal kesay guzar gaya pata bhi nahi challa (I can’t believe a whole year has passed by!),” wrote Hina Altaf, sharing a picture with Aagha and of their anniversary cake.

Aagha on the other hand also had a sweet message for his wife. “I’m proud of you and I’m proud of us! (Masha’Allah),” he wrote. “A big hug and thanks to all the fans who made this day even more special for us both. Loads of love,” he added.

Here’s sending our heartiest prayers to the couple!

