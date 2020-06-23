Hina Altaf to Aagha Ali: You are the best decision I made for my life

Renowned actors Hina Altaf and Aagha Ali are celebrating one month as a married couple.

Turning to Instagram, the starlet penned down a heartfelt note for her husband whom she tied the knot with on May 22 in an intimate ceremony attended by friends and family.

“It’s been a month how time flew with you… You are absolutely the best decision I made for my life. Your trust, your confidence, love and care is.. how you back me up when it’s about work .. you listen to me when I have a bad day… you even cook for me when you know I’m hungry and tired so thank you,” she wrote.

Hina went onto add that no matter how irritated Aagha will get at her calling him ‘jaan’ in public, it is going to remain the same for life.

“I love you,” she concluded the note.

The couple treated their fans with photos from their wedding earlier.

The Maryam Kasay Jeeye actor had said earlier that the two started out hating each other, then gradually became friends before eventually deciding to spend the rest of their lives with each other.

Meanwhile, Aagha also opened up about how the couple met and said the last year have been crazy for them.

Comments

comments