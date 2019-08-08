Hina Altaf shares a hopeful message for those struggling in life

Everyone has their fair share of struggles in life but a positive outlook and optimistic attitude can help you get through. Actress Hina Altaf has a hopeful and encouraging message for those who struggling in one way or the other.

In a thought-provoking Instagram post, she told people who are struggling that they are not alone.

“I had a bad habit of saying we actors work so hard ! After finally travelling for myself not for work. I realised something … you constantly think you’re the only one who has to deal with so much, you feel the pressure and you get angry, frustrated or irritated,” she wrote.

The Marriyum Kaise Jiye actor continued “We all are struggling in one way or another… We all have to deal with the pressure in this economic world.”

Altaf added that despite the struggles, it is courageous to wake up everyday “And trust me we are blessed that we have been given courage to wake up everyday and work hard… Wake up everyday smell the coffee and look at the sky and tell ourselves… WOW !!!! one more day to live learn and make memories and experience life with different perceptions.”

The 25-year-old VJ turned actress fought her battles in life and came out as a strong woman, as revealed by her in an interview. She left her house at an early age for emotional and financial stability and suffered from depression.

