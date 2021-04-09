Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Hina Dilpazeer’s performance in ‘Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah’ gets viral trend treatment

Hina Dilpazeer Viral Video

Hina Dilpazeer’s iconic performance in ARY Digital’s 2012 comedy Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah is making rounds on Twitter once again, and for all the right reasons as it should!

Twitter has recently been abuzz with a new viral trend that involves lauding actors who have “always understood the assignment” and essayed a variety of different roles throughout their careers. Actors like Stanley Tucci, Jim Carrey, Sarah Paulson, and Christian Bale have all been a part of the trend.

Joining the same trend, a fan shared a collage of all the different characters that Dilpazeer played in Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah, a number that near 16 different roles in the same show! Staggering, we know.

“No, SHE always understood the assignment,” emphasized Twitter user @intrntfairy.

Soon after, the tweet generated several retweets with fans of the show sharing just how talented Dilpazeer is. “She deserves so much appreciation tbh (to be honest),” wrote one user.

“The range and versatility shown only in a single show. Nobody can relate,” tweeted another, while one other user excitedly said, “THAT SHOW IN WHICH SHE PLAYED ALL THE CHARACTERS TRULY ICONIC.”

One fan of Dilpazeer had a special message for her. “Hina Dilpazeer jee i love u soo much. Her range is phenomenal.”

We definitely think a Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah binge is on the cards for us this weekend!

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Meera rubbishes rumors about mental state!

Lifestyle

‘Spider-Man’ and other Sony films to hit Netflix after theaters

Lifestyle

Yasir Hussain celebrates ‘powerful’ Iqra Aziz and her mother

Lifestyle

Samina Ahmad to appear in a Hollywood serial

[X] Close