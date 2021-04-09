Hina Dilpazeer’s iconic performance in ARY Digital’s 2012 comedy Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah is making rounds on Twitter once again, and for all the right reasons as it should!

Twitter has recently been abuzz with a new viral trend that involves lauding actors who have “always understood the assignment” and essayed a variety of different roles throughout their careers. Actors like Stanley Tucci, Jim Carrey, Sarah Paulson, and Christian Bale have all been a part of the trend.

Christian Bale has ALWAYS understood the assignment. pic.twitter.com/3QPFgOlLlO — IMDb (@IMDb) April 7, 2021

Joining the same trend, a fan shared a collage of all the different characters that Dilpazeer played in Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah, a number that near 16 different roles in the same show! Staggering, we know.

“No, SHE always understood the assignment,” emphasized Twitter user @intrntfairy.

no SHE always understood the assignment pic.twitter.com/tQyJAzd7fA — kuromi (@intrntfairy) April 7, 2021

Soon after, the tweet generated several retweets with fans of the show sharing just how talented Dilpazeer is. “She deserves so much appreciation tbh (to be honest),” wrote one user.

she deserves so much appreciation tbh!! — nimwaa (@daddynimx) April 8, 2021

“The range and versatility shown only in a single show. Nobody can relate,” tweeted another, while one other user excitedly said, “THAT SHOW IN WHICH SHE PLAYED ALL THE CHARACTERS TRULY ICONIC.”

the range and versatility shown only in a single show.

Nobody can relate https://t.co/Rq5zcaHh4D — Ken Adems (@chupkarjabhai) April 8, 2021

OK THAT SHOW IN WHICH SHE PLAYED ALL THE CHARACTERS TRULY ICONIC https://t.co/Kh9bIg9yf9 — ibad (@IbadHassan13) April 8, 2021

One fan of Dilpazeer had a special message for her. “Hina Dilpazeer jee i love u soo much. Her range is phenomenal.”

hina dilpazeer jee i love u soo much. her range is phenomenal https://t.co/dJbYaOc9Zi — ✯ (@pehchankaun_) April 8, 2021

Iconic. FREAKING ICONIC. I LOVE THIS DRAMA SO MUCH.

also rooh afza and her mom😩 https://t.co/FmT2XBwOui — rrking (@MurtazaBabar14) April 7, 2021

We definitely think a Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah binge is on the cards for us this weekend!

