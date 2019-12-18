Pakistani Hindu community reject India’s offer for citizenship

KARACHI: Pakistan’s minority Hindu community has rejected India’s offer to grant them citizenship under the new ‘citizenship amendment law’.

Patron of the Pakistan Hindu Council, Raja Asar Manglani told Anadolu Agency that this is a unanimous message from Pakistan’s entire Hindu community to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More: Fresh protests rock India as anger grows over citizenship bill

He said that the law is violating of India’s own constitution.

Meanwhile, Sikh leader Gopal Singh has also said that the entire Sikh community in the world, including those in India, also condemn this move.

Read More: NA unanimously passes resolution against new Indian citizenship bill

He urged Modi government not to push minorities back to the wall.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi stressed upon India to withdraw the discriminatory citizenship act.

Read More: Police fire tear gas as Delhi protesters vent anger at citizenship law

Speaking to journalists in Islamabad, Shah Mehmood Qureshi reiterated that Pakistan will continue to raise its voice against this controversial act at every forum. He said the legislation is against the minorities especially the Muslims.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi also said that several organizations working for religious freedom have also expressed their reservations against the Indian legislation.

Comments

comments