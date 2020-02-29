Hindu Council condemns anti-Muslim riots in India, dubs Modi as ‘Hitler’

KARACHI: Condemning the ongoing anti-Muslim riots in New Delhi, the Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) on Saturday dubbed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as ‘Hitler’, ARY News reported.

Addressing a meeting of PHC, its patron-in-chief Dr. Ramesh Kumar expressed deep concerns over violence against the Muslim and other minorities in India.

He said that Hindu religion does not preach hatred or violence against minorities.

“When Modi’ had become chief minister, he had shed the blood of innocent Muslims in Gujrat,” Dr. Ramesh said and added that under his regime the entire country is burning.

He urged the international community to take notice of the massacre being carried out in the country under the supervision of Hindutva-inspired Indian government.

Rejecting the controversial citizenship act, Dr. Ramesh Kumar demanded of the Indian supreme court to restore the country’s secular constitution to its original state.

Earlier on February 28, a lecturer of Cambridge University of United Kingdom (UK), Priya Gopal, had resembled the attacks on Muslims in India with the pogrom of Jews carried out by Nazis in 1938.

Priyamvada Gopal had said in an interview to “drop the language of ‘clashes,’ and even ‘riots’ and ‘communal violence’” when describing Hindu nationalist attacks on Muslims in India. She had said there was an uneven distribution of power between these groups and calls it “deep, structural violence.”

