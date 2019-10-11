Hira Mani wants showbiz industry to not take child actors for granted

Actress Hira Mani shared her concerns surrounding the treatment of child actors on sets and urged everyone to not take them for granted.

Taking to Instagram, the actress penned down a thought-provoking post. She said that humanity comes first and requested the industry to treat others’ children like their own.

The 30-year-old actress shared an incident from a shoot. “I was on a shoot where two young children were working as well. Due to mismanagement, those innocent children had to wait for eight hours. The problem is that they are called way before the shoot actually starts, which makes me really angry,” she wrote.

The Do Bol actor added that children usually have fewer scenes so it’s better to shoot their scenes first so that they stay in a good mood and perform well as well.

Hira requested parents who bring their children for acting assignments to take care of them be it time management or their meals. “If we won’t give importance to our children, how will others?” she remarked.

On the work front, she is currently starring in ARY Digitals’ Mere Paas Tum Ho as Roomi’s teacher, Hania.

