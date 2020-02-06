Web Analytics
Hira Mani relives her childhood love for carnival rides

Renowned Pakistani actor Hira Mani recently revealed that she has been fond of rides since childhood.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a video featuring her family as she enjoys a fun ride at a theme park.

She is seated next to her son Muzammil while her husband Salman Saqib Sheikh, popularly known as Mani, can be seen with their son Ibrahim in the back seat.

“I have always been fond of visiting such fun places since childhood. Never thought I’d get to experience it at this age,” the starlet said in the video.

Orange 🍊 or mera Dil Kitne miltey jhultay hain

The Mani clan is currently in Dubai for the first ever Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA).

Midnight 🕛

Hira starred as Rumi’s teacher, Miss Hania in ARY Digital’s hit drama Meray Paas Tum Ho which ended in January.

