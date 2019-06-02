Hira Mani showers immense praise on her sister-in-law
The bold and effervescent Hira Salman (Mani) who is never shy to speak her mind took to social media to gush over her sister-in-law and confess how thankful and in awe of her home-making efforts she is, ARY News reported.
In an Instagram post, The Dil Mom Ka Diya actress recognized her sister in law’s standing in the household as a pillar and a matriarch who binds the family together and takes care of everything like a professional.
This post is totally dedicated to my sughar sister in law (nund) the heart of our susral and the backbone of the family …….. kamal khatooon hain app hahah pata hai app sub ko jab log kehtey hain regarding their nunds Kay humari nund tou aise hai humari nund tou wese hai tou I swear us waqt main sochti hun kay main itni blessed Hun kay ALLAH ne jo nund Mere hissay main Di woh itni achi kese hai Jo bilkul alag hai nund wali element tou is ne tou safahasti se hi mita diya ….. Yaar nund achi bhe houti hai or sirf achi he nahi Mere nund to mere ideal hain main ne bht kuch seekha hai Insay dedication apne family kay liye apne bachaon kay liye …. you are my mentor my love 😍 or Eik bht mazey ki baat Mere nund ki waja se main apni bhabion kay saath Achay se paish ati hun …. spread love Kion kay zaroori nahi kay rishta ager nund ka hou tou woh sakht karakht or ghusey wala hou woh Mere nund ki tarha khubsoorat bhe hou sakta hai I know app logaon ko thora ajeeb hou raha houga kay ajj tak koi bhabi apni nund ki aise tareef kerti huyi nazar Zara kam ati hougi tou please is post kay Neechey mujhey apni sister in law ki tareefien or achaiyan bataye or stay positive rishtaon kay naaam rishtaon ko khubsoorat banatey hain …(nund ko gund) kehne walaon ko ajj chup kera dien or bata dien kay nund mujhey pasand ) you are my inspiration…….. or ye Dil se hae ye post app kay liye Mere Dil se ajj khushi hou rahi insta ka sahi istamal Ker kay main sub ko batana chahti Hun kay app bht achi hain ….. Tou bhui moral of the story kay apne khulooos or apne rawiye se kisi bhe rishtay main Piyar Bhar saktey hain ye seekha hai main ne apni nund se chahey woh rishta nund or bhawaj ka hi kion na hou (tou Yahan is post kay Neechey apne nund ki ajj koi Eik achayi likhien or tag kerien usko and appreciate her lots of love @ayesha_mirza1 app mera Piyar hain
She expressed her reservations against the sub-continental stigmas associated to the relation claiming, nand-ghar ka gand (sister in law is the bane of the house’s ills) astonishes her, she can’t fathom the things said about the beautiful relation which she thinks of as a true blessing.
The Do Bol star went on to detail the good her sister-in-law has added to her life after marriage and made her a better daughter in law, wife and mother.
Continuing on, further in the lengthy Instagram post, she even confessed that her sister-in-law has made her become a better sister-in-law to her brothers better halves.
Hira also urged her followers to share positive accounts of their relations with their sister’s in law.