Hira Mani showers immense praise on her sister-in-law

The bold and effervescent Hira Salman (Mani) who is never shy to speak her mind took to social media to gush over her sister-in-law and confess how thankful and in awe of her home-making efforts she is, ARY News reported.

In an Instagram post, The Dil Mom Ka Diya actress recognized her sister in law’s standing in the household as a pillar and a matriarch who binds the family together and takes care of everything like a professional.

She expressed her reservations against the sub-continental stigmas associated to the relation claiming, nand-ghar ka gand (sister in law is the bane of the house’s ills) astonishes her, she can’t fathom the things said about the beautiful relation which she thinks of as a true blessing.

The Do Bol star went on to detail the good her sister-in-law has added to her life after marriage and made her a better daughter in law, wife and mother.

Continuing on, further in the lengthy Instagram post, she even confessed that her sister-in-law has made her become a better sister-in-law to her brothers better halves.

Hira also urged her followers to share positive accounts of their relations with their sister’s in law.

