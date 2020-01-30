‘You both are my paradise’: Hira Mani on parents’ wedding anniversary

Pakistani actress Hira Mani got emotional as she paid a tribute to her parents on their wedding anniversary.

The starlet took to Instagram and praised her parent’s support for each other throughout all these years.

Sharing an lovely photo of her father and mother, the Meray Paas Tum Ho actor said that they are her “paradise.”

“App donaon Mere jannat hain .. Hamesha Eik doosrey ka saath dete huye dekha hum sub ne app donaon ko Acha waqt hou ya bura waqt na ammi ne apka saath chora na app ne ammi ka app ki bepanah mohabbat dekh kay hum bachaon ne bhe sirf Mohabbat kerna hi seekha hai… (You both are my paradise. I always saw you supporting each other. You both were by each other’s side through thick and thin. Looking at your unconditional love, we children only learnt how to share love),” she wrote.

“Ye bhe seekha hai kay dard main kabhi saath nahi chorna houta hai dukh main haath zor Se thaamna houta hai (We also learnt one should not leave their partner at the time of pain and hold their hand firmly instead),” she added.

She concluded with extending anniversary wishes of her parents saying that the journey that started with little promises continues with sincerity.

Comments

comments