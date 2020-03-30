Web Analytics
Hira Mani pays tribute to frontliners in coronavirus pandemic

Popular Pakistani actor Hira Mani has lauded the role of doctors, nurses, paramedics, health officials and security forces in fight against the coronavirus pandemic. 

Taking to Instagram, she said: “I salute all doctors, paramedical staff, police, Rangers and our nation.”

Many other celebrities have also paid rich tributes to the frontliners battling the pandemic including Momal Sheikh, Humayun Saeed and Resham.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho fame has tested negative for coronavirus. She is in self-quarantine currently. She recently returned from the United States. Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed accompanied her on the trip as well.

The starlet has also stepped forward to help the underprivileged by distributing ration bags.

