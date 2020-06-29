Hira Mani pens down a thoughtful note on Instagram

Prominent actor Hira Mani recently took to Instagram to share a thoughtful message with her followers.

The starlet wrote that it’s easy to say things or make tall claims but very difficult to put into practice. Those who implement what they say in real life are the real champions, she added.

The starlet further said that having good morals and treating others with kindness can never be bought or sold with money.

The Ghalati star urged people to not only pray for themselves but for other people’s success also because if you pray for someone else, Allah will reward you even more.

Hira has been sharing her photos and selfies on social media to keep her fans updated and entertained. Currently, she is shooting for a drama serial.

