Hira Mani asks for help to distribute ration bags among needy
Renowned actor Hira Mani who is distributing ration bags among the needy amid the coronavirus pandemic needs people to help her.
Taking to Instagram, the Meray Paas Tum Ho fame requested her fans to contribute to her initiative in whatever way she can.
Sharing a picture of herself and husband Salman Saqib aka Mani packing ration bags, the starlet said she is distributing it for the fourth time.
She urged people to donate even goods ranging from water bottles to sugar and shared that a woman sent six ration bags today to her.
Shuker Alhumdullilah Ye filhal mere akele ki effort hai ye fourth time Ker rahi Hun I reallly need your help guys mere team ka hissa app bhe bun saktay hain or ajj marium hain jinhaon ne Mujey 6 packets bana kay diye inhaon ne muhey khud call ki app jo bhe dey saktay hain dien water bottles Se leke aataa cheeni daal jo bhe dena chahein app log contribute Ker saktey hain shukriya Or main show off nahi Ker rahi mere Kia aukat bus ye picture laga kay app logaon ko bata rahi Hun kay app sub bhe mere saath mill kay iska hissa bunien ya Phir aoni capacity main app khud Se jo bhe Ker saktay hain kerien please Abhi madad kerien
Hira went onto add that is sharing the photos on social media not to show off but to encourage other people to become a part of her initiative.
Many celebrities including Maya Ali, Feroze Khan and Anoushey Ashraf have stepped forward to help the underprivileged during this difficult time.