Hira Mani asks for help to distribute ration bags among needy

Hira Mani Ration bags

Renowned actor Hira Mani who is distributing ration bags among the needy amid the coronavirus pandemic needs people to help her. 

Taking to Instagram, the Meray Paas Tum Ho fame requested her fans to contribute to her initiative in whatever way she can.

Sharing a picture of herself and husband Salman Saqib aka Mani packing ration bags, the starlet said she is distributing it for the fourth time.

She urged people to donate even goods ranging from water bottles to sugar and shared that a woman sent six ration bags today to her.

Hira went onto add that is sharing the photos on social media not to show off but to encourage other people to become a part of her initiative.

Many celebrities including Maya Ali, Feroze Khan and Anoushey Ashraf have stepped forward to help the underprivileged during this difficult time.

