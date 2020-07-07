Hira Mani shares a loved-up photo with her husband

Renowned actor Hira Mani recently took to social media to share a loved-up photo with her husband Salman Saqib Sheikh, popularly known as Mani.

Turning to Instagram, she posted the photo accompanied by a heartfelt caption. The starlet wrote that her husband is her world and she is nothing without him.

The couple seems to be enjoying the pleasant weather in the photo as Karachi received heavy rainfall on Monday.

Hira also shared a photo of herself rejoicing that it finally rained in the city of lights.

She gained critical acclaim for portraying the role of Gaiti in ARY Digital’s popular series Do Bol and Hania in Mere Paas Tum Ho. She also received praise for her role, Zaira, in Ghalati.

