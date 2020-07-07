Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Hira Mani shares a loved-up photo with her husband

Hira Mani

Renowned actor Hira Mani recently took to social media to share a loved-up photo with her husband Salman Saqib Sheikh, popularly known as Mani.

Turning to Instagram, she posted the photo accompanied by a heartfelt caption. The starlet wrote that her husband is her world and she is nothing without him.

The couple seems to be enjoying the pleasant weather in the photo as Karachi received heavy rainfall on Monday.

Hira also shared a photo of herself rejoicing that it finally rained in the city of lights.

View this post on Instagram

Barish hougayi !!

A post shared by Syeda Hira Salman (@hiramaniofficial) on

She gained critical acclaim for portraying the role of Gaiti in ARY Digital’s popular series Do Bol  and Hania in Mere Paas Tum Ho. She also received praise for her role, Zaira, in Ghalati.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Lifestyle

Tom Hanks does not ‘have much respect’ for people who shun basic…

Lifestyle

Actor Depp takes on UK tabloid in court battle over ‘wife beater’ claims

Lifestyle

Fazila Qazi, Qaiser Khan talk about nepotism in Pakistan

Lifestyle

Aiman Khan shares a picture perfect family moment


ARY NEWS URDU