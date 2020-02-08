Web Analytics
Hira Mani captivates audience at award show by singing ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’ OST

Hira Mani, singing

Popular Pakistani actor Hira Mani enthralled the audience at Pakistan International Screen Awards on Friday with her singing. 

In a video doing rounds on social media, the starlet can be seen singing the OST of ARY Digital’s hit drama Meray Paas Tum Ho as the hosts and audience cheered for her.

Be it Hira’s charming personality, hosting, acting, and now her singing skills, she is undoubtedly a woman of many talents.

The Do Bol actress was accompanied by her husband Salman Saqib Sheikh, popularly known as Mani and her sons, Muzammil and Ibrahim.

My family ♥️

She posted a boomerang of the family walking in style as they headed to the award show venue in Dubai. The actress stunned in a slit maxi dress for the night while her partner and boys wore matching suits.

