Popular Pakistani actor Hira Mani shared the result of her coronavirus test with fans on social media recently.

Taking to Instagram, the Mere Paas Tum Ho actress shared a picture with her husband Mani and said she has tested negative for COVID-19.

The starlet went onto add that she is in self-quarantine. She recently returned from the United States. Adnan Siddiqui and Humayun Saeed accompanied her on the trip as well.

Hira urged fans to stay at home and take all precautionary measures to fight the pandemic.

It didn’t go down well with some fans that the actress posted a picture cuddling upto husband missing out on the whole point of self-isolation.

She is currently starring in ARY Digital’s Ghalati opposite Affan Waheed.

