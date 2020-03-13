Hira Mani’s husband dedicates a beautiful poem to her

She can kill with a smile, she can wound with her eyes

She can ruin your faith with her casual lies

And she only reveals what she wants you to see

She hides like a child but she’s always a woman to me

She can lead you to love, she can take you or leave you

She can ask for the truth but she’ll never believe you

And she’ll take what you give her as long as it’s free

Yeah she steals like a thief but she’s always a woman to me

Oh, she takes care of herself, she can wait if she wants

She’s ahead of her time

Oh, she never gives out and she never gives in

She just changes her mind

And she’ll promise you more than the garden of Eden

Then she’ll carelessly cut you and laugh while you’re bleeding

But she brings out the best and the worst you can be

Blame it all on yourself ’cause she’s always a woman to me

She is frequently kind and she’s suddenly cruel

She can do as she pleases, she’s nobody’s fool

But she can’t be convicted, she’s earned her degree

And the most she will do is throw shadows at you

But she’s always a woman to me

Hira was touched by this gesture and showered love on him. “Haath main bus tera haath rahey ye saath Hamesha qayam dayam rahey,” she said.

The starlet recently jetted off to the United States with her hit drama Meray Paas Tum Ho cast. She and Humayun Saeed were spotted in Adnan Siddiqui’s Instagram stories.