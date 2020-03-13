Hira Mani’s husband dedicates a beautiful poem to her
Popular Pakistani actress Hira Mani’s husband Salman Saqib Shaikh showered love on her by dedicating an endearing poem.
He took to Instagram to share a loved-up photo with the Ghalati star and paid tribute to her in the sweetest possible way; through this beautiful poem of US singer and songwriter Billy Joel.
She can kill with a smile, she can wound with her eyes
She can ruin your faith with her casual lies
And she only reveals what she wants you to see
She hides like a child but she’s always a woman to me
She can lead you to love, she can take you or leave you
She can ask for the truth but she’ll never believe you
And she’ll take what you give her as long as it’s free
Yeah she steals like a thief but she’s always a woman to me
Oh, she takes care of herself, she can wait if she wants
She’s ahead of her time
Oh, she never gives out and she never gives in
She just changes her mind
And she’ll promise you more than the garden of Eden
Then she’ll carelessly cut you and laugh while you’re bleeding
But she brings out the best and the worst you can be
Blame it all on yourself ’cause she’s always a woman to me
Oh, she takes care of herself, she can wait if she wants
She’s ahead of her time
Oh, she never gives out and she never gives in
She just changes her mind
She is frequently kind and she’s suddenly cruel
She can do as she pleases, she’s nobody’s fool
But she can’t be convicted, she’s earned her degree
And the most she will do is throw shadows at you
But she’s always a woman to me
Hira was touched by this gesture and showered love on him. “Haath main bus tera haath rahey ye saath Hamesha qayam dayam rahey,” she said.
The starlet recently jetted off to the United States with her hit drama Meray Paas Tum Ho cast. She and Humayun Saeed were spotted in Adnan Siddiqui’s Instagram stories.