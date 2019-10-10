Alleged hitman with Rs0.5 million head money arrested in Quetta

QUETTA: An alleged target killer associated with a banned outfit was arrested in a joint operation carried out by officials of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and intelligence agencies in a Quetta locality on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Source relayed the terror suspect, Amanullah, was arrested from the Northern Bypass area.

He was involved in targeted killing of police personnel as well as secretarian killings.

The law enforcement agencies had announced a headmoney of Rs500,000 for providing information leading to his arrest.

Earlier today, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police claimed to have arrested four suspects on charges of facilitating militants.

The arrested suspects were identified as Zafar Iqbal, Yahya Aziz, Muhammad Ashraf, and Abdul Salam.

A CTD official said the four accused were key members of a proscribed organisation.

