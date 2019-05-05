HIV awareness programme organised at Naudero House

LARKANA: An awareness programme was held at Naudero House, Larkana to caution people after the spread of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in the area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The programme was attended by Faryal Talpur, Nisar Khuhro, Rubina Qaimkhani and others, with a score of citizens in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, Faryal Talpur called for joint efforts to counter spread of HIV in in the province, especially Ratodero.

Addressing the participants, Nisar Khuhro said the administration must take swift action against quarks across the province.

He admitted the clinics that were closed in the past have now been reopened again. “The masses should retaliate if doctor inject them already used injection”, he added.

It may be recalled that, the number of the HIV affectees in Rato Dero has climbed to 119.

The new affectees include 21 children and one woman, said Medical Superintendent (MS)Rato Dero Hospital. Screening of 657 more people was carried out at two new places, he said.

Read more: 85 test positive for HIV in Rato Dero

ARY News correspondent Babu Iqbal said when condition of HIV affectee worsens it becomes AIDS.

Samples of the AIDS cases were sent to Jacobabad laboratory for testing.

The Sindh AIDS Control Programme had sent the report to the federal government.

Comments

comments