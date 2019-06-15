Three more HIV cases surface in Shikarpur

SHIKARPUR: The number of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) cases in Shikarpur soared to 104 as three more tested positive, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to local health officials, 80 people were screened out of which three tested positive in Shikarpur.

World Health Organization (WHO) had recently released an initial report of the HIV outbreak in Larkana.

An 11-member team of the WHO has prepared its preliminary report on the HIV situation in Larkana and adjoining areas.

The final report on the outbreak will be released on February 15, 2020, the world health body said in a statement.

The report declared the HIV epidemic as Grade-II emergency in which 751 people including 600 children were affected.

Read More: Seven more HIV cases diagnosed in Larkana

According to the report, around 1.5 million dollars required to control the epidemic situation but the WHO could not provide the required financial assistance for the emergency situation. The WHO could arrange 2,00,000 dollars, the report further said.

The WHO report said that for 240 HIV affected children medicines are available till July 15.

Highlighting the causes of HIV infection, the report pointed out unsafe blood transfusion and used syringes apart of transfer of the Aids virus from mothers to children etc.

A team of WHO was arrived in Pakistan in May, which met Sindh health minister and the officials of the health department.

The team also visited Larkana, Ratodero and surrounding areas to inspect the HIV Aids situation.

Comments

comments