Three-day HIV screening camps established in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: A three-day screening camp of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) was established in Nawabshah citing the rising cases of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The screening camp was established at People’s Medical Hospital where 101 persons were screened for the potentially life-threatening condition of HIV.

According to PMH’s superintendent, the persons who were taken to the hospital during the three days were cleared as their screening results came negative.

The official said that 31 persons were screened on Wednesday at the hospital and their results were also declared negative.

Earlier, around 35 more cases of HIV had been confirmed in the ongoing blood screening process at Ratodero Taluka Hospital and certain rural health centres.

As per the Sindh AIDS Control Programme, 35 more people had been tested HIV-positive on Monday, as the blood tests of 633 persons were conducted at the taluka hospital.

Blood screening of another 278 people was conducted at the rural health centres of Banguldero and Naudero and none of them was diagnosed with HIV.

During the process at the government dispensary of Bosan, blood screening of 297 persons was conducted and seven (three boys and four girls) among them tested HIV-positive.

Five persons (three girls and two boys) tested HIV-positive at the basic health unit of Waris Dino Machhi where blood screening of 316 persons was conducted.

The cause of growing number of fatal disease could not be confirmed yet. However, a doctor, suspected of involvement in spreading the HIV AIDS in 59 people in Larkana and Rato Dero, was arrested on April 30.

Doctor Muzaffar Ghangro was nabbed on directive of the deputy commissioner on accusation of spreading the disease. The suspect had rejected the allegation.

