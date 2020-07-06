Hoarded sugar, flour stocks worth billions recovered in ‘Tiger Force’ raids

ISLAMABAD: Acting on tip-offs from Tiger Force, Punjab authorities on Monday announced to recover hoarded flour, sugar, and other commodities’ stocks worth Rs 2 billion during separate raids amid directives of strict action from Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

During raids over indication from the volunteers of the tiger force, the Punjab authorities recovered 16,000 tonnes of hoarded sugar in separate raids. The recovered sugar stocks worth upto Rs 1.1 billion in the market and were illegally stored by sugar mills and private mafias.

The authorities also recovered 716 tonnes of flour stocks, worth upto Rs 28 million in the open market. They also recovered 2,000 tones of rice and other commodities, which is worth upto Rs 330 million in the open market.

The recovered stock was taken into custody by the Punjab government and would be sold out at market rate.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was also apprised of the recoveries made by the provincial authorities. The premier lauded the provincial government, chief secretary, and local administration for prompt action against the hoarders.

The prime minister directed that he want poor segments to be provided with flour on low price, whether by providing subsidy to them or by taking strict action against hoarders.

I want flour prices to return on old rates, he said and directed a strict crackdown against hoarders across the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi on April 17 promulgated an ordinance aimed at tackling hoarding of essential food items and goods.

The new ordinance that has come into effect with the ratification by the president stipulates a maximum of three years of imprisonment and fine equal to 50 percent of the seized items’ value for hoarders.

The ordinance has been prepared on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan who desired stern action against hoarders involved in hoarding of basic food items. It was sent to the president for a nod after approval of the cabinet members.

