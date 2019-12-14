To instill ownership amongst Pakistanis to keep themselves and their surroundings clean, ‘HogaSaaf Pakistan’ (“HSP”), powered by Dettol, has launched a new Safai Anthem.

The anthem envisions a Saaf Pakistan featuring all the HSP ‘Safai Champions’ which include Fahad Mustafa and Shaniera Akram as the prime champions, along with Waseem Badami and Iqrar ul Hasan.

The anthem has been sung by AsimAzhar and Aima Baig with Shuja Haider’s composition.

“Music is an impactful way to mobilize the masses”, stated Humayun Farooq, Marketing Director Health of Reckitt Benckiser Pakistan Limited – the makers of Dettol.

“HogaSaaf Pakistan is not just a social cause that a brand supports, it’s a social movement Dettol is leading to bring the conversation around cleanliness to the forefront.

In addition to the numerous hand-washing drives, public service messages and TV shows, this anthem is yet another attempt to mobilize Pakistanis so they unite and take responsibility for a healthier, cleaner Pakistan!”

“HogaSaaf Pakistan has taken the mantle of cleaning Pakistan and changing our attitude towards solid waste, which is growing at the rate of 2% annually, ending up on our streets eventually”, stated MrJerjeesSeja, CEO ARY Digital Network.

“In partnership with HogaSaaf Pakistan, ARY aims to inspire the citizens of Pakistan through this anthem to embrace the change and share our vision, so we can bring many people forward to play their responsibility in this noble cause.”

“HogaSaaf Pakistan”, powered by Dettol, has been working towards driving a Saaf Pakistan through several TV shows, public service messages, clean-up and hand washing drives as well as celebrity supporters.

The movement is also Dettol and ARY’s contribution to Prime Minister’s “Clean Green Pakistan” initiative launched in October last year.

Comments

comments