Hollywood celebs reveal what they’ve missed this awards season

This year’s Hollywood awards season has swapped the buzzing red carpets and swanky parties for empty auditoriums and celebrities joining ceremonies virtually from home.

Below are quotes from actors and directors on what they have missed – or not – about the usually busy awards season:

ACTRESS GAL GADOT

“I miss seeing people and physically interacting with people. I don’t miss the red carpets that much. … It’s so much easier to do everything from comfy clothes and Uggs (boots). But I definitely miss hugging people.”

ACTOR RIZ AHMED

“There’s something quite grounding and humbling about it… swanning around from glamorous party to glamorous party, you do an interview where people are patting you on the back and then you’ve got to go and do the laundry and go and do the dishes and just get on with your daily life.”

ACTRESS ROSAMUND PIKE

“I will miss that sense of camaraderie that you do get with award ceremonies and the ability to share a particular moment of cinematic history with the other people involved in that year. That’s always a very rewarding experience. But that is not to be this year.”

ACTRESS KATHERINE HEIGL

“I miss the gowns but I also don’t miss the gowns. They are very uncomfortable … those Spanx, they really just cut off airflow.”

ACTOR MADS MIKKELSEN:

“I’ve tried it a few times and it’s always spectacular to be there, so I can live with one year when it doesn’t happen.”

ACTRESS CYNTHIA ERIVO

“I miss being able to look a person in the eye, face-to-face, in-person and say, ‘Well done and I’ve missed you. I haven’t seen you for ages, how are you?’ And sometimes those awards are really the only place that we get to do that because we’re everywhere.”

ACTRESS MARSAI MARTIN

“I miss the energy and the love on red carpets and getting to see people that I don’t usually see. … And I love getting dressed and being all girly and cute. But … during Zoom I can wear sweats and all that, and it’s good – the pros and cons.”

